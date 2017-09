Related Coverage What one Fountain high school is doing to take precautions against concussions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Children who start playing football before the age of 12 are at a greater risk of having brain issues later in life, according to a new study released Tuesday, September 19.

A company based in Colorado Springs is testing a way to one day predict and even prevent concussions. We’ve been following their progress since 2012.

Most recently, Concussion Mitigation Technologies, founded by a local sports fan with a background in high-tech, has come out with what they call a Smart Cap. It measures the impacts to the head then transmits the data wirelessly straight to the palm of your hand.

“Kids can take as many as 600 hits in a given season and that number goes all the way up to 1,300 in the NFL,” said Concussion Mitigation Technologies founder and managing partner Troy Fodemski.

According to a study published in the peer-reviewed journal Translational Psychiatry, children participating in tackle football before the age of 12 are two times more likely to develop behavioral and emotional issues later in life.

“It’s actually not the single big hit that does the damage to the brain but it’s the repeated smaller blows to the same area of the head that really does the damage over a period of time,” said Fodemski.

Imagine pricking your finger with a needle. Do it so many times and you’re going to draw blood. The same works with head injuries, which is why coach and co-founder of 719 Legends, Robert Shriver, is giving the Smart Cap a shot.

“Once these boys are on the field, their health and safety is my responsibility so anything I can do to keep the parents at ease, we’re willing to do it,” said Shriver.

Weighing less than four ounces, the cap itself is lined with sensors, going on the head under the helmet.

Fodemski said, “That measures the magnitude, location, duration of the force and what type of force.”

That data is then transmitted in real-time to a smart phone, which is something that could be a game changer for both coaches and parents.

“Between calling plays and dealing with referees and injuries, it’s a huge help on any sideline,” Shriver said.

Field testing trials are happening right now. Fodemski says the Smart Cap will be cheaper than a helmet and will include a software subscription and interpretation of data.