AURORA, Colo. — The Outdoor Adventure Expo at Cherry Creek State Park is happening this weekend!

The inaugural event is being hosted by Colorado Parks and Wildlife and will take place September 23 and 24.

There will be three separate recreation areas — outdoor, shooting and water — which will offer archery, biking, fishing, OHV’s, paddleboarding, rock climbing, sailing, shooting and much more!

The Expo will have a range and a variety of gear available for both adults and kids to try, whether you’re a newbie or a seasoned archer.

Experts will also be present if you have questions on choosing the right equipment for your interests and experience level.

All ages are welcome and the event is free!

The event will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cherry Creek State Park located at 4201 South Parker Road in Aurora.

You can learn more about the event here.