ALAMOSA, Colo. — Alamosa police are searching for an armed and dangerous attempted murder suspect who may be in the Pueblo area.

A warrant has been issued for 30-year-old Nazzreth Michael DeLuna, an Alamosa resident who authorities say most recently lived in Pueblo.

He’s wanted for charges of theft, third degree assault, criminal attempt first degree murder, first degree burglary, first degree arson, reckless endangerment, crimes against an at-risk adult and criminal mischief.

Police say DeLuna is the suspect who started a fire that broke out Monday in a home in the 1100 block of Bell Avenue in Alamosa. There were no reported injuries.

DeLuna is believed to be armed and dangerous and was last seen displaying “irrational behavior.”

If you see DeLuna, call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 719-589-5111.