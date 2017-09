COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police have arrested two suspects who led officers on a car chase then tried to run away from authorities Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials, Fountain police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle and followed it from Fountain to Colorado Springs.

Police say a short pursuit ensued from Galley and Platte to Platte and Babcock. Once the car stolen car had stopped, police say two suspects — both juveniles — jumped out of the car and tried to run away.

A K9 unit pursued both suspects, who were eventually apprehended.

Two police officers — one from CSPD and one from Fountain PD — were injured.

The investigation is ongoing.