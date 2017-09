COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A woman was arrested after she threatened to use an ax to “split open” several people in southeastern Colorado Springs Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said just before 11 a.m., they got a call about a woman walking down Keith Drive, threatening residents with an ax. The woman “made specific, credible threats to split open several victims in the area,” according to police. She then went into her house.

Police said the suspect, Davina Lobato, surrendered to officers after several hours of containment. Police said she fought with officers while being taken to jail, but none of the officers were injured.