COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are searching for a suspect who stole a man’s SUV at a Colorado Springs car wash on Monday afternoon.

It happened around 4 p.m. at the Water Works Car Wash located at 525 S. Nevada Avenue.

Police say the suspect approached one of the employees and told him the black Infinity SUV was his and he was in a rush.

The suspect then jumped inside the SUV and fled the scene. During this time, police say the suspect hit a parked car on S. Weber Street.

The suspect then continued to drive north but due to the damage on the SUV, he wasn’t able to get very far, according to police.

The suspect then fled on foot and was last seen heading westbound through a business.

The suspect is described as Hispanic or White man, 5’7″, medium build. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and a green hat.

Witnesses said the suspect was bleeding from his face.

There were no other reported injuries.

If you see the suspect, call CSPD at 719-444-7000.