MONUMENT, Colo. — Authorities have identified the man who was found dead in the area of Mount Herman Road on Sunday as 60-year-old Timothy Watkins.

Watkins was last seen the morning of Thursday, September 14 as he headed out for a bike ride in the Palmer Lake area. He never returned.

The cause and manner of his death has yet to be determined.

@EPCSheriff – body found in Mount Herman area is Timothy Watkins. His death has been ruled a homicide. If you know anything, call police pic.twitter.com/w4F76JUbb3 — El Paso County PIO (@epcpio) September 18, 2017

Deputies responded to the base of Mount Herman Road on Saturday around 5 p.m. on a missing person report that was previously handled by Palmer Lake police. Search and rescue teams responded to the area and found a shoe and bicycle. The search was called off for the night due to limited lighting, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

A person walking in the Mount Herman area found Watkins’ body Sunday around noon.

This is an ongoing investigation. Authorities are encouraging residents in the area to remain vigilant.

If you see anything suspicious, contact the Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center at 719-390-5555 or call the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 719-520-6666.