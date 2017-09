COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two people were arrested after officers spotted a stolen car in a western Colorado Springs parking lot Sunday night, according to police.

Police said around 7:30 p.m., an officer was in the parking lot of Jersey Mike’s on South Eighth Street when he spotted a stolen car. He followed the car, and officers eventually found it in a townhouse parking lot near Gold Hill Mesa. When the people inside spotted the officers, they got out and ran away, according to police. Police and K9s searched for the three people and eventually detained them.

The driver, 22-year-old Matthew Myers, was arrested on motor vehicle theft charges, according to police. One of the passengers, 21-year-old Chase Cordova, was served and released on a charge of criminal possession of a financial device. The other passenger was released.