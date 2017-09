COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for three men who helped a stranded driver and then tried to steal the victim’s car earlier this year.

Police said it happened around 1:30 a.m. May 13 at the intersection of East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard and Highway 115. The victim’s car stalled in the intersection, according to police. Three men walked up, offered to help, and pushed the car to the parking lot of the Public House on the east side of Highway 115.

Then, when the car’s owner walked away to find help, the three men tried to steal the car. They became aggressive and demanded the car, telling other occupants they now “owned the car,” according to police. When one of the victims started to call 911, the men ran westbound on East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard.

Surveillance images of the suspects are available above. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 719-444-7000, or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).