Photo courtesy Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center Photo courtesy Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center Photo courtesy Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center

LONGMONT, Colo. — In case you were ever wondering what baby squirrels look like after they’ve had a bath, take a look!

Nonprofit Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center shared these photos on Facebook of some baby squirrels after they had a medicated bath on Monday.

One of the squirrels can even be seen munching on a little snack right after the bath.

“These kids got a medicated bath after coming in with mild dermatitis,” Greenwood Wildlife said.