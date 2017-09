COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Heads up, drivers!

Northbound lanes of the Nevada Avenue intersection at Pikes Peak Avenue will be closed for around 10 days beginning 8 a.m. Monday, September 18.

Northbound motorists will be detoured at Colorado Avenue and are advised to take alternate routes. Access to area businesses will be maintained.

Officials say once work on the northbound lanes is complete, the traffic closure will switch to southbound lanes of Nevada Avenue for around 10 days to complete work across the intersection.

The closure is required for the City of Colorado Springs to complete storm drain and roadway improvements, and for Springs Utilities-related water main work between Shooks Run and Nevada Avenue.

The City is asking drivers to pay attention to posted speed limits and construction signs throughout the project area.

All construction activities are weather and resource dependent.