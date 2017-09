COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the man who robbed a U.S. Bank inside a Briargate King Soopers Sunday afternoon.

Police said the robbery happened around 2 p.m. at the bank inside the store at Union Boulevard and Briargate Parkway. The robber gave the teller a note demanding cash. The teller gave him the cash, and he left the bank area. He was last seen walking inside the King Soopers, according to police.

No suspects have been arrested.