U.S AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — An Article 32 hearing has been scheduled for an Air Force Academy cadet charged with sexual assault and abusive sexual contact.

The hearing for Cadet 1st Class Steven R. Fox is scheduled for Wednesday, September 20.

AFA officials say the allegations relate to a single incident against a single victim at the Academy.

An Article 32 hearing is similar to a civilian grand jury proceeding, where the primary role of the hearing is to determine if probable cause exists to support the charges and specifications.