Related Coverage Authorities: Missing cyclist found dead on Mount Herman Road was shot

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — We now know the manner in which the mountain biker in Monument was killed near Mount Herman Road. The El Paso County Sheriff’s office confirmed late Monday night that he was shot.

The body of 60-year-old Timothy Watkins was found by a person walking in the area on Sunday afternoon. At the time, Palmer Lake police were initially handling the case. The Sheriff’s Office has since taken over and upgraded the investigation to a homicide.

Last seen on Thursday, September 14, Watkins was believed to have been mountain biking in the Palmer Lake area.

On Saturday, September 16, Search and Rescue found his bicycle and a shoe.

The next morning a person walking near Mount Herman Road came across Watkin’s body.

Friends of Timothy Watkins gathered at Red Rocks Canyon Open Space for a bike ride in his honor on Monday, September 18. Right now they just want answers.

“We’d gotten kind of separated over the years and I ran into him, by chance he was working over at Old Town Bikes last week. We exchanged phone numbers and I was supposed to call him this week and we were going to go for a ride in Palmer Lake. I just saw that and it just floored me, just shocking,” said Michael Merrifield.

They’re still coming to grips with the fact that he’s gone.

“I mean anyone who spoke with or met Tim would tell you he was just one of those men that he wore his heart on his shoulder and he would do anything for anyone and it’s a shame that he’s gone,” said Kalan Beisef.

The only way to say goodbye was with one last ride.

“I know he would want everyone here riding their bike and being happy. He was always just a happy-go-lucky guy so I figured a bike ride would be appropriate,” Beisef said.

FOX21 asked if there was one thing they could say to Watkins right now, what would it be?

“You were one of the best men I ever met and I love you like a brother. He was just such an awesome person,” said Beisef.

“I wish you could go on a ride with us buddy,” Merrifield said.

Deputies are asking folks in the Mount Herman area to be vigilant. If you see anything suspicious or out of the ordinary, call the Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center at 719-390-5555 or the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 719-520-6666.