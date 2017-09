IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — A father’s heartbreaking post about the nonstop bullying his son faces daily has gone viral after he called on parents to educate their children about special needs.

Dan Bezzant shared a photo of his 7-year-old son Jackson and talked about the “constant barrage of derogatory comments and ignorance” in an emotional Facebook post.

“My heart is in pieces right now…my soul feels like it’s ripping from my chest…this beautiful young man my son Jackson has to endure a constant barrage of derogatory comments and ignorance like I’ve never witnessed,” Bezzant said.

Jackson has Treacher Collins syndrome, which affects the development of bones and other tissues of the face, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine.

“Ugly,” “freak,” and “monster” are some of the names Bezzant said the kids call his son.

“He talks about suicide…he’s not quite 8! He says he has no friends and everyone hates him. Kids throw rocks at him and push him shouting these horrific words,” he continued.



Last week, Bezzant broke down crying in his driveway after getting a call about the most recent bullying his son had endured. Jackson was eating breakfast at school when three older boys started picking on him and saying he looked like a monster, Bezzant told East Idaho News.

But Bezzant said he isn’t blaming the school’s teachers or administrators and that they’re doing a good job at trying to prevent the bullying.

Instead, he’s calling on parents to educate their children about special needs and to talk about compassion.

“Please please take a minute and imagine if this were your child. Take a minute to educate your children about special needs. Talk to them about compassion and love for our fellow man,” he said. “This shouldn’t be happening…to anyone.”



Jackson’s family has set up a P.O. box if you’d like to send him a card. Cards can be sent to the following address:

Jackson Bezzant

P.O. Box 1563

Idaho Falls, ID 83403