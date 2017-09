COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A local military family got a big surprise Monday at the Safeway in Fountain.

The grocery store chain teamed up with prepared meats brand Eckrich and Operation Homefront to honor the service of Daniel and Angela Walter.

The couple was told their family was just helping out with a military appreciation event, but it quickly became much more than that.

While the Walter family was on stage, former MLB player and Colorado Springs native Goose Gossage drove up in a brand new Ford Fusion and handed the couple the keys.

“A miracle, it means something indescribable,” said Daniel Walter (Ret). U.S. Army.

The event was put on to honor Daniel’s six years in the U.S. Army as a Blackhawk Crew Chief and his wife Angela’s support as both Daniel’s full-time caregiver and active member of Operation Homefront’s Hearts of Valor Program.

“One-hundred sixty-two games is a long season, we’re not getting shot at, not that I’m comparing it, but our families and their families make a huge commitment when these guys are gone,” said Gossage.

The family’s surprise is all part of Eckrich’s national campaign to honor, thank and support military families though it’s partnership with Operation Homefront.