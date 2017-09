STATEWIDE — This week is national Child Passenger Safety Week, and Colorado State Patrol (CSP) and the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) are reminding parents and caregivers to make sure kids are safely secured at all times.

The annual campaign aims to raise awareness about child passenger safety laws and the importance of properly using car seats, booster seats and seat belts.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, three out of four children are not properly secured in car seats, putting them at severe risk of injury or death.

During CDOT’s “Click It or Ticket” May Mobilization enforcement period, which took place from May 22 through June 4, 226 citations were issued for an improperly restrained child — 41 of which involved children under the age of 4.

According to CDOT, Colorado’s Child Passenger Safety Law is a primary enforcement, meaning a driver can be stopped and ticketed if an officer sees an unrestrained or improperly restrained child.

CSP and CDOT have issued the following tips for ensuring your child is properly secured:

Visit a certified car seat safety technician to verify your car seat is installed correctly. You can find a list of inspection stations online at CarSeatsColorado.com.

Review car seat fit recommendations. Double check whether your child is in the appropriate seat for their age and/or size based on NHSTA's safety guidelines.

Ensure the harness is secure. If after you've tightened your child into his or her car seat, you can still pinch the fabric of the harness straps between your fingers, the harness is too loose. Straps should be snug and have no slack.

To learn more about how to keep children safe in vehicles and download informational resources, visit CarSeatsColorado.com.