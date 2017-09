COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation is hiring more than 100 snowplow drivers and road maintenance workers in preparation for winter.

The department said both seasonal and permanent full-time and part-time positions are available across the state. The seasonal positions usually last up to nine months, according to CDOT. The permanent positions offer full benefits and promotional opportunities. Some positions offer a housing allowance and additional pay for working in remote locations.

CDOT said all of the positions require a Colorado Class A or B CDL, as well as heavy equipment operator and heavy labor experience. The only exception is in the Denver area, where there are some temporary trainee positions available that do not require a CDL.

Hiring for these positions has already begun.

>> Visit the CDOT website to learn more and apply.