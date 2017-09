CAÑON CITY, Colo. — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who robbed a Cañon City smoke shop Sunday morning.

Police said the robbery happened around 9 a.m. at Smoker Friendly on Fremont Drive. The robber forced the clerk to give him the money in a safe, according to police. No weapons were displayed, and no injuries were reported. Police said this appears to be an isolated incident.

The suspect was wearing a black sweatshirt, a mask, and red glasses. No other details about his appearance are available.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 719-276-5298 or email tipline@canoncity.org