COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The teal was out in full force Sunday in America the Beautiful Park for the ninth annual Be Ovary Aware run and walk.

The event benefits the Sue DiNapoli Ovarian Cancer Society and supports local women with the disease.

When DiNapoli died of ovarian cancer in 2005, her family realized there was a lack of services for these types of cancers in our community, and decided to do something about it. Now, the nonprofit helps cancer patients pay their bills.

“With gynecological cancers, the survival rate is not always great, so it’s really hard for these women to make these choices of whether they should pay their household bills or have to pay their mortgage payment or pay for their chemo and their copayments and the things that their insurance maybe isn’t paying for, so Sue’s Gift comes in and helps relieve some of that financial stress,” executive director Susan DiNapoli Guyton said.

There’s no early detection test for ovarian cancer, so it’s important to know the symptoms: persistent bloating, eating less, abdominal pain, and bladder trouble.