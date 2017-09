WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Law enforcement officers from 12 agencies in Utah and Arizona were at the Sand Hollow Reservoir on Saturday for some special training.

They learned how to find lost hikers who are deaf.

“The added twist of the lost person being deaf definitely throws in a different skill set,” said one of the participating law enforcement officers from Arizona.

Two deaf actors played the parts of the lost hikers on Saturday.

“It’s awesome to see how search and rescue works and what they do because I think it’s a good preparation for them to know if they find somebody who is deaf,” said Brooks Anderson, one of the actors.

“Right then and there I thought this was a great training scenario because it’s not anything we’ve trained before,” said another law enforcement officer. “We have to be ready for any scenario.”