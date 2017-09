COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — President Donald Trump’s executive order, making immigration laws more strict, has undocumented immigrants all over the country taking refuge.

Including Elmer Peña and his family, who have found sanctuary at All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church in Colorado Springs.

“There is a story about a family that wants to be together,” Peña said, “I feel welcome in this place.”

Peña’s journey to to the U.S. 16 years ago was to escape death in El Salvador.

“I tried to fight in that journey, but it is very dangerous to come to this country,” he said.

He said he wants whatever is best for his family, and he believes that is being here in the United States.

“I don’t want to go back to my country, ’cause there is no future for my family over there,” Peña said.

Tamsin Cowdery is a member of the church, and said she’s glad to welcome the Peña family into their church community.

“I’m very sad that we need to do this for them, but I’m very excited that we are able to do this for them,” Cowdery said.

The Minister of the church spoke at the celebration, and said they are glad to stand with undocumented immigrants, and they believe that no human is illegal.