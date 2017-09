Target Recall: Room Essentials 4-drawer dresser View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Room Essentials 4-drawer dresser packaging Room Essentials 4-drawer dresser in Maple Room Essentials 4-drawer dresser in Espresso Room Essential 4-drawer dresser in Black

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Target has recalled about 175,000 Room Essentials four-drawer dressers because they can tip over if not anchored properly.

The recalled dressers were sold between January 2013 and April 2016 at Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com for around $118.

At this time there have been 12 reports of dressers tipping or collapsing, including tipping over on two children both age 3, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recalled products were sold in three colors and measure 41 7/8 inches wide by 15 11/16 inches deep. Model numbers are as follows:

249-05-0103 (black)

249-05-0106 (espresso)

249-05-0109 (maple)

You can return the dresser to any Target store for a full refund.

If you have any questions, call Target at 800-440-0680.