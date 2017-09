Related Coverage Police: 4 children missing out of New Hampshire may be in Colorado with their dad

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The four missing kids who were believed to be in Colorado Springs after being taken by their dad from Salem, New Hampshire, have been found safe, according to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Chris Simpson.

A Colorado Parks and Wildlife official initially contacted the missing Chevy Traverse in Colorado Springs at a Shell gas station at Highway 115 and South Academy Blvd.

Officials found all of the children safe inside the SUV.

30-year-old Matthew Giovanditto, the suspect and their mother’s ex-husband, did not have custody of the children.

Colorado State Patrol took over the case. They said the man has was not arrested, because there was no charges against him.

Police said Giovanditto drove the kids — boys ages 9, 8, and 5 and a 3-year-old girl — to Colorado and refused to bring them home.

CSP Officials brought the four children to a relative in Colorado Springs just before 9 pm. Saturday night.

They remain with family while they wait for their mom to come get them.