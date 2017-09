COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police arrested a man after he shot a coworker in the foot Saturday night.

It happened around 6:40 p.m. in the 7200 block of Commerce Center Drive near E. Woodmen Road and Interstate 25.

According to police, an investigation revealed a gun was being passed around a group of people who worked together when the owner of the gun racked the slide and pulled the trigger.

Police say the bullet hit one person in the foot, causing a serious injury.

The owner of the gun, Elijah Albert, was arrested for first degree assault and felony menacing. He was transported to the Criminal Justice Center.