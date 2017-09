Olive Garden’s never-ending pasta passes, which give recipients access to the “Never Ending Pasta Bowl” for eight weeks, sold out in a single second, Olive Garden has confirmed.

A total 22,000 pasta passes went on sale Thursday at noon local time and pasta aficionados were quick to swoop up the deal.

For $100, pasta pass holder get unlimited pasta, soup or salad and breadsticks from September 25 to November 19. Last year, the endless pasta promotion lasted seven weeks.

Olive Garden has offered its Never Ending Pasta Pass promotion since 2014.