COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Oktoberfest parties continue in Colorado Springs.

Phantom Canyon Brewing Company celebrated the grand tradition on Saturday, serving up German fare alongside endless pours of German-style brews. The brewery is now featuring their Oktoberfest Märzen Lager on tap now until it runs out.

Hops continued to flow at a somewhat newer local spot — Nano 108 Brewing Company.

Located on the east side of town, Nano 108 also celebrated the tapping of their Oktoberfest Märzen while food was dished out by The Potato House German Cuisine.