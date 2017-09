ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A little piggy took a detour on its way to the market and now authorities need your help finding its owner.

The lost pig was found in east Arapahoe County near Kiowa-Bennett County Road 137 and County Line Road 50.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office posted the photos on Twitter, saying “Does this little piggy belong to you?

They say the pig has a pen for now, but if you know who the owner is, call 303-795-4711.

