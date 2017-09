COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A suspect was arrested overnight after he was found hiding in the trunk of a car in Colorado Springs.

Police responded to the 700 block of Castle Road near Panorama Drive and N. 30th Street just before 12:30 a.m. after a caller reported a suspicious vehicle in the area.

Police located the car, which was recognized as the same car that fled the scene of an attempted traffic stop two days earlier.

When police attempted to contact the driver, authorities say the suspect, identified as Kyle Becker, climbed out of the trunk but quickly went back inside when he saw police.

K9 Officer Mann along with his partner Maverick responded to assist and Becker was eventually removed from the trunk of the car but tried to run away.

K9 Maverick apprehended Becker, who was transported to a local hospital before being booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on charges of felony eluding and obstructing a peace officer.