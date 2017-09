GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — The family of four killed in a private plane crash near Glenwood Springs early Saturday has been identified.

In a statement, the relatives of 47-year-old Jeff Makepeace, his 45-year-old wife, Jennifer, and their twin 10-year-old children, Addison and Benjamin, confirmed they died in the crash.

The family, who was from Fort Collins, was flying from Fort Collins-Loveland Municipal Airport to Moab, Utah when their private plane crashed in mountainous terrain near Glenwood Springs.

Federal authorities are investigating the cause of the crash of the Cirrus SR22. It’s a single-engine plane that can seat up to five passengers.

Funeral services for the family are pending.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.