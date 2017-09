COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — On Saturday, our fallen heroes were remembered as the International Association of Fire Fighters commemorated the 31st annual Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial.

This year, 196 names were engraved as families remembered their loved one’s sacrifice.

“My dad, even while he was alive, he knew there was a possibility he could pass away one day,” said Benjamin Fickes, who lost his father in 2016.

He always remembers his dad’s words to keep him strong through the hard times.

“I know when I die, it’ll be hard on you, but you’ll be sad for yourself, but you don’t be sad for me,” said Fickes.

The day was somber as firefighters reflected on the fallen and lended a shoulder to cry on for families who’ve lost so much.

“Just to have some closure and be able to be honored with all these other heroes out here is tremendous,” said Capt. Chris Bernard with Cal Fire.

For Ben, his dad’s legacy lives on.

“His faith was huge to him and he really loved God and that was the root of everything he did; that was why he loved others so much, that was why he didn’t view himself above others and I think if he were here, he would want to make that clear that was the reason for what he did,” said Fickes.