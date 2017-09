EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol is investigating a suspected DUI crash in Colorado Springs early Sunday.

It happened just before 1 a.m. at the intersection of Mesa Ridge Parkway and Marksheffel Road.

Troopers say 60-year-old Fidel Heredia of Colorado Springs was traveling eastbound on Mesa Ridge Parkway when he failed to stop at a stop sign and drove off the end of the “T” intersection with Marksheffel Road.

The front of his SUV collided with an embankment and a barbed wire fence before coming to rest off the east side of the road, according to CSP.

Officials say a passenger, 46-year-old Freddys Gonzales Garcia, was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered serious bodily injury. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Heredia was not injured.

Troopers say alcohol is being considered as a factor in this crash.