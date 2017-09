COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — What do you get when you combine your furry best friend and your favorite beverage? Pawtoberfest!

FOX21 teamed up with the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region for the 9th annual event benefiting homeless pets in our community.

The event raised more than $100,000 for those animals and more than 600 people came out for the two-mile dog walk.

Local breweries and distilleries were there showing their support, too.

“A $45 registration fee could pay for the vaccinations for a litter of homeless puppies. It could pay for 200 hotdogs for use in our medical and our behavior programs or it will go towards a spay of a dog to help prevent overpopulation in our region,” said Gretchen Pressley, community relations manager for HSPPR.

If you missed this event, not to worry! There’s another way to help coming up in November at the Santa Paws event. You can get your pet’s photo taken with Santa and help raise funds for HSPPR.

Learn more about HSPPR here.