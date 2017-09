LOS ANGELES — A 700 mph passenger pod train is one step closer to becoming a reality in Colorado.

The Centennial State was selected as one of ten finalists in the Hyperloop One Global Challenge to identify the strongest new Hyperloop routes in the world.

Following a close assessment of proposals, ten teams from five countries across the entire globe were chosen from the hundreds of applicants.

How exactly does it work? Passengers and cargo are loaded into a pod, and accelerate gradually via electric propulsion through a low-pressure tube. The pod quickly lifts above the track using magnetic levitation and glides at airline speeds for long distances due to ultra-low aerodynamic drag.

State transportation officials say they plan to work with Hyperloop One to study a possible route from Cheyenne, Wyoming to Pueblo.

Here are the proposed routes in Colorado and approximate travel times:

Pueblo to Colorado Springs: 6 minutes

Colorado Springs to Denver: 9 minutes

Denver to Greeley: 6 minutes

Greeley to Fort Collins: 9 minutes

Denver to Vail: 9 minutes

The other nine routes in the competition are as follows:

US: Chicago–Columbus–Pittsburgh

US: Dallas–Laredo–Houston

US: Miami–Orlando

India: Bengaluru–Chennai

India: Mumbai–Chennai

UK: Edinburgh–London

UK: Glasgow–Liverpool

Mexico: Mexico City–Guadalajara

Canada: Toronto–Montreal