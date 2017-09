COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police say a man accidentally shot himself in the leg while getting into his car Saturday.

It happened around 12:35 p.m. in the 4600 block of Excalibur Court near Oro Blanco Drive and Barnes Road.

The victim told police he didn’t realize his finger was on the trigger of his gun when he went to holster it in a firearms holster attached to the seat of his car.

The gun went off and the bullet his his upper right leg, according to authorities.

Police say his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening at this time.