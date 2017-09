COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police say four children missing out of Salem, New Hampshire may be in Colorado with their father.

According to police, the mother of the four children — boys ages 9, 8, and 5 and a 3-year-old girl — reported them missing after her ex-husband, 30-year-old Matthew Giovanditto, drove them to Colorado and refused to bring them home.

Police say the mother has full custody of the children.

Giovanditto is believed to be driving a white Chevy Traverse with a New Hampshire disabled veteran plate 2559. He’s also believed to be hauling a white Jayco Eagle popup camper bearing New Hampshire registration T400759.

Police say it’s believed that Giovanditto and the four children were staying in campgrounds and parking lots in the Denver and Colorado Springs area.

If you see Giovanditto or any of the children, call Detective Mike Geha with the Salem Police Department at 603-890-2321 or contact your local law enforcement agency.