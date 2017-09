GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — Ground crews are being deployed to the site of a plane crash near Glenwood Springs that claimed the lives of a family of four early Saturday.

According to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, the private plane carrying the family of two adults and two children was flying from Fort Collins to Moab, Utah.

Civil Air Patrol and Classic Air were both asked to assist with an aerial search, but because of heavy, low-hanging clouds the air search did not start right away.

The plane was located just after 11:30 a.m. in a large debris field.

Classic Air was able to land safely in the area and determined there were no survivors.

