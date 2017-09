COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating a fatal crash in Colorado Springs on Saturday.

It happened around 3 a.m. in the area of southbound Interstate 25 just south of Uintah Street.

Police say a Toyota Corolla ran off the right side of the road and hit the retaining wall on the west side of the road before eventually hitting the bottom of the pedestrian bridge over the interstate. The car’s passenger suffered fatal injuries.

According to authorities, the driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol and drugs. The driver, whose identity has not been released at this time, was arrested for vehicular homicide and DUI.

This is the 28th traffic-related fatality in Colorado Springs. At this time last year, there were 20 traffic-related fatalities.

If you have any information regarding this crash, call CSPD at 719-444-7000.

Southbound lanes of traffic on I-25 were closed during the investigation but reopened around 8:30 a.m.