OTERO COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol is investigating a two-car crash that injured three people Friday night.

Troopers responded to the area of 28000 westbound Otero County Road 809 just after 6:30 p.m.

According to authorities, a Dodge 3500 pickup driven by Paul Gonzales of La Junta was traveling westbound when it crashed into the back of a Ford F-150 pickup driven by Delbert Jones of La Junta.

John Martinez of La Junta, a passenger in the Dodge pickup, sustained serious injuries. Another passenger in the same truck, Tom McFatridge also of La Junta, sustained minor injuries.

A passenger in the Ford pickup, Laure Lee of Wiley, Colorado, sustained minor injuries.

All three people were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Troopers say alcohol was a contributing factor in this crash.