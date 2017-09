KENYA — With their spots and long necks, giraffes are pretty hard to miss on a regular day.

But a video circulating the web showing two extremely rare ones has everyone talking!

A pair of rare, white giraffes were spotted walking near the Hirola Conservation Program area in Kenya.

Rangers captured the video of the mother and her calf back in May and posted it to YouTube last month, but it only recently has caught the world’s attention, garnering over 650,000 views since it was posted early August.

While many may be quick to label the giraffes as albino, they are believed to suffer from a condition known as leucism. The condition causes a partial lack of pigmentation, turning the skin white and pale.

This is even more special because this is the first time it’s believed that the white giraffes have been captured on video.