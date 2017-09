PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is now accepting applications for the annual Fall 2017 Law Enforcement Citizen Academy starting October 3.

The free academy will give individuals an opportunity to learn about topics from the operations of the patrol, detention and emergency services bureaus, to tactical operations and criminal and crime scene investigations.

Participants will also get an introduction to the K9, DARE and School Resource Officer programs, ACOVA, the Explorer Program, Search and Rescue, and the fire team.

All sessions are taught by members of the Sheriff’s Office who are subject-matter experts in a particular field.

Sessions will be held every Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. from October 3 through November 28.

Participants must be committed to attending all sessions. Those interested in attending must submit an application for admittance.

Due to the popularity of the academy, interested applicants are asked to submit applications as soon as possible. Class size is limited.

For more information or to obtain an application, contact Stef Adcock at 719-583-6438 or via email at adcock@pueblocounty.us.You can also register online here.