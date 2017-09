FLORENCE, Colo. — Police are asking for your help locating three vehicles stolen during the burglary of a Florence business overnight Friday.

According to police, two trucks and a Fremont County sheriff’s unit were taken during the burglary on Friday sometime after midnight.

One truck is a blue 1999 Ford F-250, a 4-door flatbed with welder and equipment in the back. It has Colorado license plate 667 SIK and has “Langston Concrete” on the sides.

The second truck is a 2005 Ford F-150, 4-door pickup with Colorado license plate 791 PRQ. The truck has a small “Langston Concrete” sign on the back doors.

Both trucks were last seen in the Coal Creek, Rockvale area around 7:30 a.m. Friday.

Police say a Fremont County Sheriff’s unit — a dark gray 2016 Honda Odyssey minivan with Colorado license plate BMQ 969 — was also stolen. According to authorities, there may be several items in the stolen vehicle, including a police officer/sheriff’s deputy Shield 616 armored gear.

If you have any information, call Fremont County Crime Stoppers at 719-275-7867.