COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are searching for two suspects in connection with an armed robbery Friday night in Colorado Springs.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. near the intersection of Murray Boulevard and San Miguel Street.

According to police, the victim was walking along Murray Boulevard when he was approached by two suspects who demanded his personal belongings. The victim initially fought back but one of the suspects pulled out a handgun and was able to take several items from the victim.

The two suspects fled the area in a silver car, possibly a Honda Civic, according to authorities.

One suspect is described as an African American man around 6 feet tall with a thin build. He was wearing a gray hoodie and a bandana over his face. The other suspect is described as a Hispanic man, around 5’5″, with a heavy build. He was wearing dark clothing and also had a bandana over his face.

The victim was not seriously injured.

If you have any information, call CSPD at 719-444-7000.