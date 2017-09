COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after a shot was fired into the window of a northeastern Colorado Springs home Thursday evening.

Police said around 7:30 p.m., they got a call about a reported drive-by shooting on Hopalong Trail. When officers arrived, they found that a large window on the back of the victim’s house, which faces Stetson Hills Boulevard, had been damaged by a bullet. Police searched the area and found several shell casings on the road behind the victim’s house.

Police said no one was injured in the incident, and no other property was damaged.

No suspects have been arrested.