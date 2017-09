PUEBLO, Colo. — Police are investigating after a man was found dead outside a Pueblo apartment building Thursday afternoon.

Police said around 4 p.m., they got a call about a disturbance at the Minnequa Park apartments on East Orman Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the ground on the south side of the building. They performed CPR, but were unable to revive the victim, 64-year-old Isaac Espinoza.

Police said evidence indicates Espinoza may have been involved in a fight.

An autopsy will be performed to determine how Espinoza died.

Police said they are speaking with a person of interest in the case.