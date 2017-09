COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — El Paso County deputies are warning the public of a phone scam in which the scammer tells the victim they have missed jury duty and there is a warrant out for their arrest.

Deputies said many of the scammers are using the names of actual sheriff’s office employees. The scammers tell victims that if they don’t follow directions to clear up the warrants, they will be arrested.

Deputies said the scammers are “taking a significant amount of time” to pressure victims into meeting to clear up the warrants. Some of them are trying to get victims to go to a store and buy green dot cards.

The sheriff’s office issued the following reminders to help spot scams:

The office never calls or sends texts to inform residents they have active warrants.

The office never asks for payment or arrangements to clear up a warrant.

The office never calls to ask for money for any reason.

If you have any information on this scam, or you have fallen victim to it yourself, you’re asked to call the sheriff’s office at 719-390-5555.