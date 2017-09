COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Authorities say a WWII-era explosive device discovered in a Colorado Springs home Friday morning was found to be inert and has been removed.

Police said a property manager was clearing out a rental home on Wynkoop Drive, which is in the area of Chelton Road and Palmer Park Boulevard, when he found what appeared to be a vintage military explosive. A bomb squad went to the home to investigate the device.

Police said around 3:15 p.m. that the device was found to be inert and has been removed from the area.