PUEBLO, Colo. — The 2017 Congressional Medal of Honor Society Convention has been happening all week in Pueblo.

Only about 3,500 people have been graced with the nation’s highest military award for valor. Pueblo is nicknamed Home of the Heroes because a lot of Medal of Honor winners come from Southern Colorado.

A special concert was held to celebrate the warriors and the sacrifices they make for our freedoms at Memorial Hall on Thursday.

The Gary Sinise and Lt. Dan band concert had a special guest: 13-year-old Macy Coulter.

Gary’s foundation is known for supporting active-duty military, veterans, first responders and their families.

“It kind of meant a lot to me because of what they done and this is honoring them,” said Macy Coulter.

Here’s ​the​ catch, Macy lives in Grand Junction and set up a lemonade there to raise money for veteran programs.

“It was either you get a free cup of lemonade or if you wanted, you could donate, like a penny or a dime or something,” said Macy.

She recently sent half of her $1000 fundraising profits, to Gary’s Foundation along with a letter.

​​”We got this call saying there’s this thing for Medal of Honor and we want you to go and well give you a ticket,” said Macy.

During that call, Macy and her family were invited to the Medal of Honor concert in Pueblo. She even got to meet Gary at dinner.

“I’m so proud and so humbled and so just to be in the presence of these Medal of Honor winners,” said Jessica Coulter, Macy’s mom. ​

​Macy is said she is not going to stop raising money for vets and is still hoping Gary Sinise will come across the continental divide to play for her hometown vets.

There are several events still going on this week for the Congressional Medal of Honor Society Convention, both are on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Active Duty Meet and Greet at Weisbrod Aircraft Museum at 31001 Magnuson Ave, Pueblo. This is a great opportunity for recipients interact with the men and women currently serving.

Additionally there is the Patriot Awards and Gala at the Pueblo Convention Center. Colorado Awardees being honored by the Medal of Honor Society are El Pomar’s Bill Hybl, Former Press Secretary and CSU-Pueblo graduate Dana Perino, the Honorable Ken Salazar, and Author Jeff Shaara.