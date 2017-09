COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — On Saturday, The International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) will commemorate the 31st annual Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial.

However, due to Hurricane Irma some families and Firefighters won’t be able to make the special event.

“We have ten Firefighters actually deployed down to the Hurricane area; they originally were in Texas on their way home and they were re-deployed down to the South area,” said Mike Smalldino, Coordinator of the Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial.

This year 196 names will be added to the IAFF Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial, with several CSFD members and their families stepping up to help out.

In just the past week alone, more than 30 volunteers have helped with setting up the event and directing families to their loved one’s name on the wall.

Along with the several CSFD Firefighters in Florida, families in the state will also be unable to attend the ceremony, however their loved one’s will now be honored in 2018.

“Their loved one’s name is on this wall and if it’s this year or next year when we honor them, we are going to do it right,” said Smalldino.

For Karen, who came all the way from Canada to honor her dad, the wait is worth it.

“It really takes your breath away; because you know he did something, he was here for a purpose,” said Karen Ryglewicz, visiting Colorado Springs from Canada.

The Saturday memorial ceremony will follow,“The Ride of Honor” Procession which starts at 10 am.

For more details, click here.