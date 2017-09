COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man is in serious condition after he was shot in southeastern Colorado Springs Thursday afternoon, according to police.

The shooting happened just before 4 p.m. in an apartment in the area of Airport Road and University Drive. Police said the victim, a 22-year-old man, is in serious but stable condition at a local hospital.

Police said a person of interest is in custody.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 News for the latest.